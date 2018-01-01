A mini (but still full-sized) 6 foot electric boat.
This boat is ridiculously small and a blast to ride. It's also simple to build with its cable-tie and epoxy construction.
It's designed to last a lifetime. It's made from precision cut marine-grade plywood and internal bulkheads provide floatation even when flooded.
Interested in building your own electric mini boat?
+ tax (if in CA) & shipping ($90 est. to USA 48)
I may be offering these kits on a made-to-order basis. If you would like one, let me know. Fill out the form on my Contact page.
Only the custom component involved in making this boat:
You will be in charge of sourcing off-the-shelf components, which will be an additonal $500 to $1,100 depending on how crafty or fancy you are.
The build process has been well documented and published for free on Instructables.
+$20 per additional boat
If you would rather purchase plans than a kit, let me know. Fill out the form on my Contact page.
© 2015-2018 Rapid Whale