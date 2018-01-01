MENU

 

A hero shot of the laser cut mini boat with the creator behind it

Mini Boat

A mini (but still full-sized) 6 foot electric boat.

This boat is ridiculously small and a blast to ride. It's also simple to build with its cable-tie and epoxy construction.

It's designed to last a lifetime. It's made from precision cut marine-grade plywood and internal bulkheads provide floatation even when flooded.

Interested in building your own electric mini boat?

Kits:

  • $950

I may be offering these kits on a made-to-order basis. If you would like one, let me know. Fill out the form on my Contact page.

Kits will include:

Only the custom component involved in making this boat:

  • Laser cut marine plywood
  • Various 3D printed components
  • Steering wheel
  • Steering-shaft bearings
  • Various gaskets

Additional expenses:

You will be in charge of sourcing off-the-shelf components, which will be an additonal $500 to $1,100 depending on how crafty or fancy you are.

Build Instructions:

The build process has been well documented and published for free on Instructables.

Plans:

  • $95

If you would rather purchase plans than a kit, let me know. Fill out the form on my Contact page.

 

Features:

  • Precision laser cut components
  • Interlocking assembly (no jigs)
  • Simple cable-tie and epoxy construction
  • Interior bulkhead design for flood floatation
  • Thick plexiglass steering wheel
  • Electric trolling motor propulsion
  • Low and comfortable seating position
  • Stable flat bottom hull design
  • Reliable steering geometry
  • Convenient cubby storage (above dash)
  • Additional behind-seat storage

Materials:

  • Okoume BS1088 (marine plywood)
  • Plexiglass (steering wheel)
  • ABS plastic (3D printed parts)
  • Delrin (steering shaft bearings)
  • Cork (gaskets)

Size:

  • Length: 72" (180cm)
  • Width: 31" (80cm)
  • Height: 24" (60cm)

Weight:

  • Boat: 67lb (30kg)
  • Motor: 17lb (8kg)
  • Batteries: 21lb (10kg) ea.

Draft:

  • 18" (45cm) w/ 170lb rider

Limits:

  • 6'2" (183cm) rider height
  • 200lb (91kg) rider weight

Speed:

  • 3.5 knots (4 mph / 6.4 kph)

Inspiration:

  • Paul Elkin's 8ft "Little Miss Sally" boat.
  • American Boathead's 8ft "Model C" boat
  • Artistic Brit's boat building videos
  • Corbin Dunn's CLC Kayak build
  • Chesapeake Light Craft (CLC) build instructions

Videos:

A rear 3/4 view of the mini electric boat, showing off the electric trolling motor propulsion
A side / top view of the mini electric boat
A front 3/4 view of the mini electric boat
A detail view of the mini electric boat seat
A view of the mini electric boat batteries
The steering drum and pulley system of the mini electric boat
A dashboard view of the mini electric boat, showing off the steering wheel, volt-meter, and dead-mans switch
First launch of the mini electric boat, sitting by the dock
Erika at the first launch of the mini electric boat, turning around
Josh racing towards the camera at the first launch of the mini electric boat
Erika riding towards the bridge at the first launch of the mini electric boat

